SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters worked through the early hours of Saturday to put out a large house fire on the Northwest Side.

The fire started just before 1 a.m. on Autumn Star, near Braun Road and Loop 1604.

Flames were seen engulfing the home in a video captured by a bystander. Firefighters quickly arrived at the scene and escalated the incident to a two-alarm fire.

A woman inside the house managed to escape without injury.

Crews contained the fire quickly, but the home had extensive damage.