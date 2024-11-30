Motorcyclist dies after crashing into stone pillar on North Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 25-year-old motorcyclist died early Saturday after losing control and hitting a stone pillar on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 19200 block of Hardy Oak Boulevard.

Recommended Videos

Police said the man was riding his motorcycle southbound when he failed to navigate a curve.

The man struck the raised center median and collided with a stone pillar, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved.

The man’s identity has not been released at this time.