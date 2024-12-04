Former San Antonio mayor Howard Peak remembered for his legacy, character

SAN ANTONIO – Former San Antonio Mayor Howard Peak, known for his dedication to environmental preservation, is being remembered fondly by friends and colleagues.

Peak, who served as mayor from 1997 to 2001, left a lasting mark on the city through his passion for the outdoors and his signature project: the Howard W. Peak Greenway Trail System.

Nelson Wolff, a fellow former mayor and longtime friend, shared some memories of Peak.

“I think if you saw the average guy walking down the street, you’d think, ‘There’s Howard Peak.’ That was him,” Wolff said.

The two bonded over their love of motorcycles, with Wolff recalling a memorable moment when he bought Peak’s bike.

“I met Howard at the Harley-Davidson dealer, and he had this swagger to him. I thought, ‘I’d like to look like that.’ So, I bought his bike, learned to ride, and for a couple of years, we made trips through the Hill Country,” Wolff said.

Peak’s environmental advocacy defined his political career. As a city council member and later as mayor, he prioritized protecting San Antonio’s aquifer recharge zones. “The major thing we did together was pass the first ordinance to protect the aquifer,” Wolff said. “He played a critical role.”

Peak’s most enduring contribution is the greenway trail system that bears his name. Described as the “architect and visionary” behind the project, Peak envisioned a network of trails connecting San Antonio’s parks and green spaces. In the present day, the system boasts more than 100 miles of trails and over 50 main trailheads, and the city plans to expand on his idea.

“Picture a greenbelt all the way around San Antonio, much like 410 or 1604, but with a contiguous hiking and biking trail system,” said Homer Garcia III, director of San Antonio Parks and Recreation.

While Peak’s accomplishments are celebrated, Wolff emphasizes his friend’s character. “He was a classy guy, kind of soft-spoken. He didn’t brag a lot,” Wolff said. “He knew what his major issue would be, and he followed through on it.”

Peak’s legacy as an environmental steward and a thoughtful leader continues to shape San Antonio’s landscape, ensuring his impact will be felt for generations.

