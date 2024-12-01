Howard W. Peak, former San Antonio mayor, namesake of city’s greenway trails, dies at 75

SAN ANTONIO – Howard W. Peak, a former two-term Mayor of San Antonio and namesake of the city’s greenway trails system, has died, according to a post on X, formerly Twitter, from Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

Nirenberg — quoting a tweet by the San Antonio Express-News, which first reported Peak’s death — called the former mayor “a steward of our city, whose kindness and gentle style belied an intense focus that leaves a permanent legacy in San Antonio.”

Recommended Videos

KSAT reached out to the mayor’s office on Sunday morning for comment. A spokesperson replied with Nirenberg’s tweet, which can be viewed below:

Howard Peak was a visionary mayor, a steward of our city, whose kindness and gentle style belied an intense focus that leaves a permanent legacy in San Antonio.



He understood our community in ways that escape lesser politicians, helping to usher in a modern sensibility while… https://t.co/6geBGY3gxJ — Mayor Ron Nirenberg (@Ron_Nirenberg) December 1, 2024

Peak was born in San Antonio and graduated from Alamo Heights High School in 1967.

In 1974, Peak earned a Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of Texas at Austin. He later obtained a Master of Arts in Urban Studies and Environmental Management from the University of Texas at San Antonio in 1975.

Prior to entering politics, Peak served as a city planner in San Antonio from 1975 to 1984 and on the city’s Zoning Commission.

During this period, Peak also owned a land development service company and was a professor of urban administration at Trinity University. He taught at Trinity until 2001, according to city records.

Peak was elected to San Antonio City Council in 1993, serving as a representative for District 9 for two terms.

In 1997, he challenged then-Mayor William Thornton, unseating him and challenger Kay Turner for the mayor’s seat.

Peak served as San Antonio mayor for two terms between 1997 and 2001.

As mayor, Peak advocated for solving issues around water, poverty, education and employment.

Peak helped created the city’s first comprehensive water plan, helping to pass Proposisition 3, which secured lands to protect the Edwards Aquifer, the city records said.

After leaving office in 2001, Peak spent time with the telecommunications company SBC, now AT&T, as an executive director of municipal affairs.

Peak also chaired the board for the Brooks Development Authority from 2001 to 2006 and served as chair for the San Antonio Water Authority’s Citizen Advisory Panel from 2006 to 2008.

Perhaps a crowning achievement for Peaks' work around developing hike and bike trails around San Antonio came in 2013 when the San Antonio Greenway Trails System was re-named in his honor.

“I was privileged to call him a friend, an advisor, and someone whose mission continues to influence our work.,” the statement reads. “Rest in peace, Mayor Peak.”

Peak was 75.