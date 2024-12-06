Skip to main content
Friday Finds: How to see Christmas lights and support local small businesses

Budget-friendly christmas lights: 3 spots to visit

Patty Santos, Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – Driving around looking at Christmas lights is a great family fun event, but it can be costly depending on where you go.

Content Creator Samantha Ruiz visited three places that she says will help families on a budget and support local businesses.

  • The South Pole SA, located at Loop 1604 and Judson Road, charges $40 per vehicle and has a season pass option.
  • Santa’s Ranch Drive Thru, along I-35 in North New Braunfels, has a single pass for one vehicle for $37 plus tax.
  • And then there’s The Jones Christmas Ranch in Boerne with over 3.5 million lights. The cost is $40 per vehicle or $75 for the season.

Click here to see more than a dozen other locations to see the Christmas lights.

You can follow Ruiz on Instagram @BexarMom.

Patty Santos joined the KSAT 12 News team in July 2017. She has a proven track record of reporting on hard-hitting news that affects the community.

