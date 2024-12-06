Friday Finds: How to see Christmas lights and support local small businesses

SAN ANTONIO – Driving around looking at Christmas lights is a great family fun event, but it can be costly depending on where you go.
Content Creator Samantha Ruiz visited three places that she says will help families on a budget and support local businesses.
- The South Pole SA, located at Loop 1604 and Judson Road, charges $40 per vehicle and has a season pass option.
- Santa’s Ranch Drive Thru, along I-35 in North New Braunfels, has a single pass for one vehicle for $37 plus tax.
- And then there’s The Jones Christmas Ranch in Boerne with over 3.5 million lights. The cost is $40 per vehicle or $75 for the season.
