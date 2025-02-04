Siclovia returns to Broadway Street for first time since 2019

SAN ANTONIO – Siclovia is returning to Broadway for the first time since 2019.

The free annual event is organized by the YMCA of Greater San Antonio. It turns city streets into a safe place for exercise and play.

This year, Siclovia will take place March 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A map route has not yet been released, but once it is, you will be able to find it here. The route will be about 2.2 miles starting on Broadway and McCullough and will end at Mahncke Park.

The following streets will see “soft closures” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. during Siclovia:

McCullough/Broadway

Jones/Broadway

Newell & Casa Blanca/Broadway

Josephine/Broadway

Millrace/Broadway

Mulberry/Broadway

6th/Broadway will remain closed for the entire event

The event has not been able to take place on Broadway due to COVID-19 and construction over the past few years.

The family-friendly event encourages community members to get outside, get active and explore San Antonio through car-free streets.

Participants can enjoy walking, biking, exercise classes, activities for kids, pet treats, food trucks and much more.

The event from a bi-annual event to an annual spring event in 2024.

Siclovia began in 2011 and has had over one million people participate in the event.

The only time the event was paused was for COVID-19 in 2020 and the beginning of 2021.

You can learn more about the event by clicking here.