Love on the run: How a San Antonio club is connecting fitness with romance

SAN ANTONIO – Back in November, KSAT covered a story about the Love Run organized by the Dreamers Run Club.

At the event, participants wore black if they were single and red if they were in a relationship. The run attracted hundreds of people, and a few new relationships blossomed.

This week, KSAT crews reconnected with one of those couples during the Dreamers' Valentine’s Love Run.

“I looked over and I saw her, and I was like, okay and I just kind of like, my brain stopped working,” said Will Rakoski, a runner who is now also on the Dreamers Run Club board. “I couldn’t really think or talk straight. So, I just looked at her and I was trying to think of something clever to say.”

Rakoski’s initial nervousness quickly turned into a connection that blossomed as they continued to meet through running and social events.

“We just continued talking at the run clubs after that,” said Jenna Cordaway, who helped start the Dreamers Run Club. “We would always make it a point to talk.”

One of the most popular events for the club? The Love Run.

“At our Love Runs, we have color codes,” Cordaway said. “So, you wear black if you’re single, and then you wear red if you’re in a relationship.”

“We’re here giving people here in San Antonio an opportunity to meet somebody who’s into fitness, who’s running to improve themselves,” said Shawn Barnett, Dreamers Run Club founder. “A lot of our crowd is the younger crowd, so it gives them a nice opportunity to get off the apps and get moving and find someone that way.”

Our KSAT crews saw several runners wearing black at Monday’s Valentine’s Love Run — but not Jenna and Will. They proudly sported red.

“I stayed and helped because I was trying to flirt with her,” Rakoski said. “And, I was trying to get to know her better.”

“We are both so passionate about this as well,” Cordaway added.

However, not everyone at the Valentine’s Love Run on Monday was looking for love.

“I like them (Love Runs),” said runner Melissa Flores, who is already in a relationship. “I think it’s really good, especially for women. We’re not running by ourselves in this community, and you meet so many people.”

Maximilian Montellano said he was running as a form of training for a marathon in Austin.

“It’s a little jog, get the muscles going,” Montellano said. “As I train in preparation for this weekend.”

And, it’s not the first time Montellano has shown up to run.

“I tried it a few times and I just hung out,” he added. “I think I go more for the vibes.”

Barnett said these events also feature DJs, local vendors, giveaways and a chance to socialize.

Barnett said they plan on hosting more Love Runs in the future and in the meantime, they will continue to meet every Monday at 7 p.m. and every Friday at 6 a.m. at different locations throughout the city.

