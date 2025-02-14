Bill Miller Bar-B-Q adds warning labels after $2.8 million lawsuit settlement

SAN ANTONIO – Warning labels recently appeared on Bill Miller Bar-B-Q menus and takeout bags following a court order for the company to pay $2.8 million in a lawsuit filed in Bexar County.

The labels, which read “CAUTION: CONTENTS ARE HOT” in bold black lettering on a yellow background, have sparked curiosity among customers.

KSAT reached out to Bill Miller Bar-B-Q for a statement regarding the new warning labels. However, the company advised contacting them during regular business hours for further information.

While it remains unclear if the warning labels are a direct result of the lawsuit, they were implemented after the legal proceedings.

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q warning labels on drive-thru menu. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The lawsuit was filed by Genesis Monita, a San Antonio resident, in October 2023 in Bexar County District Court.

According to court documents, Monita and her sister visited a Bill Miller Bar-B-Q location at Loop 410 and Old Pearsall Road, where she purchased four breakfast tacos and a container of barbecue sauce.

After parking in the restaurant’s lot to enjoy her meal, the lawsuit said Monita reportedly suffered a second-degree burn when the barbecue sauce container, allegedly “dangerously” hot, spilled onto her right thigh.

The lawsuit accuses the restaurant of negligence, citing the serving of excessively hot barbecue sauce without adequate warning as a primary factor in Monita’s injuries.

Court documents said Monita suffered physical and mental pain, physical impairment, disfigurement, medical and psychological expenses and lost wages from her injuries.