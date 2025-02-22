‘Neglected and violated’: Tire tracks stretch across graves at West Side cemetery

SAN ANTONIO – Jesusita Rios said her stomach dropped as she walked up to her father’s grave.

“This isn’t a drag race,” Rios said. “It’s not a stadium. It’s not for that.”

Multiple tire tracks stretch around his final resting place. But dozens of other stones had been driven over at San Fernando Cemetery II on Castroville Road.

“These were people,” Rios said. “These are someone’s loved ones.”

A video sent to the KSAT newsroom multiple times this week showed a car driving over graves in the cemetery. It’s been seen hundreds of times on social media platforms, drawing outrage from families like Rios'.

The Archdiocese of San Antonio manages the cemetery. In an emailed statement, a spokesperson confirmed they were made aware of the video by calls from the community this week.

The cemetery forwarded KSAT a San Antonio Police Department incident report number.

KSAT contacted SAPD, who confirmed the complaint. However, the department said that at the time of the report, the management said that no gravesites were damaged.

“Nobody has been held accountable,” Alexandra Gonzalez, a concerned resident, said. “Nobody has taken accountability for what has been done.”

Rios and Gonzalez said they don’t think this was an isolated incident. The tread of the tire tracks on these graves are not the same.

Rios said she wanted a solution.

“We need to start voicing, and we need to start looking,” Rios said. “Have some vigilance and have cameras.”