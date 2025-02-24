Skip to main content
Northside ISD PTA group to visit lawmakers in Austin to discuss legislative priorities

KSAT Digital Staff

Ernie Zuniga, Community Journalist

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

San Antonio, Northside USD, Education, Austin, Texas, Politics, Texas Legislature
Northside ISD (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A group of parents, teachers and students from the Northside Independent School District (NISD) will visit Austin on Monday for PTA Rally Day, where they will meet with lawmakers to discuss legislative priorities.

Members of the Northside Council of PTA’s, a nonprofit organization overseeing all 117 local PTA’s in the district, will be sending a group to the Texas Capitol for Texas PTA Rally Day.

Over a thousand people from PTA’s across the state are expected to fill capitol grounds today.

Funding priorities the groups are expected to explore include public school funding around enrollment, opposing school vouchers and addressing teacher shortages.

For more on NISD's priorities, click here.

