San Antonio Municipal Court offers warrant resolution options on two Saturdays, virtually

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio is providing residents with multiple opportunities to resolve outstanding traffic and Class C misdemeanor citations on two Saturdays or during two virtual sessions.

The San Antonio Municipal Court will host its annual Warrant Resolution campaign from Feb. 24 to March 8.

The court will be open on two Saturdays and have virtual court sessions to accommodate those who cannot attend during regular hours.

“Our annual Warrant Resolution Campaign gives people the chance to work with our judges and staff to resolve their citations without the fear of arrest,” Presiding Judge Carla Obledo said. ”Clearing warrants helps people avoid escalating fines, legal issues, and challenges with employment or housing.”

In-person hours

The court will be open for in-person appearances to allow individuals to discuss situations with a judge.

Regular hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with additional Saturday hours from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 1 and March 8. The court is located at 401 S Frio, with free on-site parking available.

Virtual sessions

For those unable to attend in person, the court offers an online payment system to resolve most cases. Virtual court sessions via Zoom will be held from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 28 and March 7. Individuals can check their eligibility for virtual sessions using their citation number on the court’s website.

For more information, visit SA.gov/Court or contact SACourt@sanantonio.gov.