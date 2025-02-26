BCSO searching for missing 24-year-old man last seen in far west Bexar County

Kamarr Jackson was seen leaving his home near Wiseman Boulevard and Talley Road

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for missing 24-year-old Kamarr Jackson.

Jackson was last seen leaving his home near Wiseman Boulevard and Talley Road in far west Bexar County. He was wearing an Amazon delivery vest and gray pants.

Jackson is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen driving a silver 4-door wagon-style Subaru Forester, model year between 2007 and 2010, with furniture in the back. KSAT has reached out to BCSO to determine what time Jackson was last spotted.

Anyone with information about Jackson is asked to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000 or email the Missing Persons Unit at missingpersons@bexar.org.