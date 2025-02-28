100-year-old pottery company first black-owned business in Texas

SEGUIN, Texas – Paula King Harper, President of the Wilson Pottery Foundation, is proud to say she is a fifth-generation descendant of the late Rev. Hiram Wilson, one of the founders of H. Wilson & Co.

“What we know is that Hiram was the first to trademark and stamp his work,” Harper said. “He was the first to create an enterprise and stamp his work. ”

James, Wallace and Hiram were among the Wilsons who contributed to the company.

Hiran and James were enslaved brothers who arrived in Texas from North Carolina. With Reverend John McKamey Wilson, they founded Guadalupe Pottery.

After the Emancipation Proclamation his former slaves took over the business under the name H. Wilson & Co.

“He taught them as children the art of pottery making,” Harper said. “Hiram was about 19, we understand, when they arrived, and James was maybe 9 or 10. ”

Harper says the Guadalupe River ran past Salt Creek, producing a beautiful salt glaze that gave the pottery a unique look. The men also created a new technique by adding horseshoe-shaped handles and were the first to trademark their work with a stamp.

Pottery was widely used in everyday life during the 1800’s, Harper said.

“I would imagine that they would have carried water in this from the river,” Harper said. “You would think it’s so easy to just turn on the faucet, right and have running water. But they actually had to retrieve water from the river. They could have used it for storing milk or whatever they wanted, maybe meat.”

The foundation exists to preserve the story of the first business owners and to determine whether any of their creations still exist.

“If you have an H. Wilson and Company piece of pottery, you have a very precious valuable and I’m not talking monetary piece; that is rich history. And we cherish it,” she said.

The Wilsons gave back by creating the Capote cemetery and church and building several schools in the area.

The pieces can be seen at the Wilson Pottery Museum, located at 704 Zorn Street and at the UTSA Institute of Texas Cultures.

The Wilson Pottery Foundation Gala is set for June 15th at the Silver Center in Seguin.