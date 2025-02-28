BCSO investigates fatal dog attack in northeast Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attack in which two pit bulls killed a family’s dog in their backyard in the northeast area of the county.

The attack happened Tuesday on Oak Chase Street, according to the family.

Michelle De Alva, the dog’s owner, expressed her distress over the incident.

“My dog was supposed to be safe in my own backyard, and he died in my backyard,” she said.

Authorities are currently attempting to contact the owner of the pit bulls involved in the attack.