‘Call me Megalodon:’ Here’s why you shouldn’t release your goldfish into the wild

'Call Me Megalodon:' here's why you shouldn't let your goldfish loose

SAN ANTONIO – The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) is warning pet owners not to let a small fish into a big pond.

According to a post on the agency’s Facebook, goldfish let into the wild by owners releasing them can turn into an invasive species, which can cause larger problems for the ecosystem.

“Goldfish grow massive in the wild, where they can turn lakes and waterways into murky messes, steal food from native fish and wreck water quality,” the post read in part.

The post included a picture of a now-wild goldfish, dubbed “Megalodon.”

Here is the full statement:

The National Wildlife Federation classifies an invasive species as any living organism not native to an ecosystem and causes harm. It can harm the environment, the economy, or even human health.

“If you can’t keep your fish, rehome it. Just don’t let it loose,” USFWS said.

In the comments section of the post, USFWS also sent an article about “how to break up with your goldfish.”

The article went into more detailed reasons goldfish are bad for the environment, such as spreading disease and multiplying quickly. It also gave resources on ways to rehome goldfish, such as giving it to a pet store or a rescue group.