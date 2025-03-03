Recall Roundup: Gas Boilers, Forever 21 Pajamas, Head Rush Climbing Equipment

SAN ANTONIO – Several popular products, including Triangle Tube Gas Boilers, kids' pajamas from Forever 21 and climbing equipment, have been recalled due to serious safety concerns.

The recalls involve potential dangers such as CO poisoning, burn hazards and fall risks.

Here’s what you need to know to keep your family safe:

Triangle Tube Gas Boilers

Triangle Tube is recalling 60,000 models of its condensing gas boilers due to a carbon monoxide poisoning hazard. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), delayed ignitions or component damage can cause the boilers to release carbon monoxide (CO).

Two people have died, and 25 additional reports of leaks have occurred because of the recalled boilers in the past ten years, the CPSC said.

Certain gas boiler models sold from December 2011 to April 2019 are affected. They are labeled Prestige Solo, Prestige Excellence and Aerco Esteem.

Users are advised to contact Triangle Tube to schedule a free boiler inspection and, if necessary, the free installation of a new boiler ignition system.

The CPSC said any consumers waiting on repairs should have working CO alarms on each level of their homes.

Triangle Tube is offering to have a free alarm shipped to users who do not have one.

You can find the recall information here.

Forever 21 Children’s PJs

Forever 21 is recalling 24,700 of their children’s pajamas because they violate the flammability regulations for children’s sleepwear.

The CPSC said 20 different styles of kids' pajamas could pose a burn risk, including pants, shorts and two-piece sets. No injuries have been reported as of this writing.

The pajamas were sold nationwide from Nov. 2023 through Nov. 2024 at prices between $5 and $40.

The CPSC said users should stop using the pajamas immediately and contact Forever 21 for a refund. They will be asked to destroy the pajamas and send a photo to recall@forever21.com.

All known users are being contacted directly, according to the CPSC.

You can find which pajamas are recalled here.

Head Rush Auto Belay Devices

Head Rush is recalling some of their TRUBLUE iQ Auto Belay Devices due to a fall hazard.

The device can fail to detract, which the CPSC said can result in serious injury or death.

Head Rush has received 108 slow retraction reports and one non-retraction report, which has resulted in a fractured leg, according to the CPSC.

The affected models were sold from May 2023 to Dec. 2024 for $2,800 to $4,600.

The CPSC advised users to stop using the auto belay devices and contact Head Rush Technologies to get a free onsite inspection and repair.

You can find the recall information here.

Costway High Chairs

Costway is recalling 4,400 of their Babyjoy High Chairs due to an entrapment and suffocation hazard.

According to the CPSC, the high chairs pose a fatal risk to infants because they have an incline greater than 10 degrees, which violates the Safe Sleep for Babies Act.

Additionally, the opening between the seat and tray is big enough that could cause a child to become entrapped, the CPSC said.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The high chairs were sold at Amazon.com, Shein.com, Walmart.com and Costway.com from Nov. 2022 to Nov. 2024.

Users are advised to contact Costway for instructions on returns and a refund for the high chair.

The CPSC gave a couple of options on how to return the chair, including shipping it back with a prepaid label or sending a photo of the destroyed product to recall@costway.com.

Costway is contacting all known purchasers directly.

You can find the recall information here.