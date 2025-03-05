Man found shot in car outside SE Side apartment complex; dies at hospital, SAPD says

A man died after he was shot in the neck and found by San Antonio police slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle in the parking lot of a Southeast Side apartment complex.

SAN ANTONIO – A man died at the hospital after San Antonio police found him shot in the neck in a car at a Southeast Side apartment complex.

The shooting occurred just after 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 6800 block of Pecan Valley Drive, not far from Brooks.

Recommended Videos

According to SAPD, officers found the man slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle in the parking lot of the complex with a gunshot wound to the neck.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The victim is believed to be in his late 50s to early 60s, police said.

SAPD did not immediately indicate details as to how the man was shot.

KSAT has reached out to San Antonio police for more information and will update this story as we learn more.