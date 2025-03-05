Skip to main content
Pickup Lines: VIA Metropolitan Transit Deputy CEO Tremell Brown

Meet the man who is helping steer VIA’s future

Ernie Zuniga, Community Journalist

Tags: Pickup Lines, Tremell Brown, VIA Metropolitan Transit

Tremell Brown, a self-described military brat born in California, found his way to San Antonio due to his father’s service. Little did he know, this move would set the stage for a remarkable career.

In 1990, a conversation with a trash-talking friend convinced Tremell to look into a job at VIA Metropolitan Transit.

Today, he is the number two person in charge of the whole agency.

Get to know Brown, the VIA Metropolitan Transit deputy chief executive officer, in the video player above.

Zuniga started Pickup Lines, a digital talk show, straight from his vehicle. The segments feature a diverse range of guests, including executives, small business owners and everyday individuals, as they share personal journeys, news and stories.

Read more Pickup Lines segments here.

Ernie Zuniga is a veteran TV and media personality in San Antonio and is a community-based journalist at KSAT.

