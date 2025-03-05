Pickup Lines: VIA Metropolitan Transit Deputy CEO Tremell Brown

Tremell Brown, a self-described military brat born in California, found his way to San Antonio due to his father’s service. Little did he know, this move would set the stage for a remarkable career.

In 1990, a conversation with a trash-talking friend convinced Tremell to look into a job at VIA Metropolitan Transit.

Today, he is the number two person in charge of the whole agency.

Get to know Brown, the VIA Metropolitan Transit deputy chief executive officer, in the video player above.

