‘We’re really just looking for people’s thoughts’: SA Tomorrow planning meeting focuses on near Northeast community

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio residents have a unique opportunity to shape the future of their neighborhoods this week.

The city’s Planning Department is hosting a Near Northeast Community Area Planning Meeting this Thursday, inviting input from residents and business owners in the area around the 410 and I-35 corridor, stretching from Gibbs Sprawl Road to Broadway.

Gina Eisenberg, president of the Oak Park Northwood Neighborhood Association, emphasizes the importance of community involvement.

“You really can’t complain unless you get involved with your neighborhood,” she said.

Eisenberg notes that her neighborhood has been dealing with noise issues, particularly from local bars.

“We get complaints sometimes; I get complaints in the middle of the night from people like, ‘the bar is so noisy,’” she said.

Eisenberg believes residents prefer fewer bars, more small shops, upscale restaurants and practical stores like dry cleaners.

She encourages everyone to participate in the planning process.

“This is your opportunity to go online. They don’t have to know who you are. Tell them how you feel about the neighborhood or potholes an issue. Or do you wish that we had more businesses?” Eisenberg said. “The city wants to know how we’re thinking, what we think.”

The meeting will occur this Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Pre-K 4 SA East Education Center. You can fill out the survey until March 14th if you can’t make the meeting.

Chris Ryerson, the city’s planning administrator, highlights the significance of these community meetings.

“We’re really looking just for people’s thoughts about their area, what they like about the area, what they would like to change. If there’s something missing, you know, (if) they would love to see X, Y or Z, you know, in their area,” Ryerson said.

The meeting focuses on seven topics to garner residents' feedback:

Community amenities and public spaces

Economic development

Housing

Land use and development

Neighborhood priorities

The feedback gathered will help shape a vision for the community, which will be revisited over the next 18 months. Ryerson assures residents that there will be more meetings before San Antonio City Council makes any final decisions.