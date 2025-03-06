Why high winds can create dangerous situations for firefighters, public

Why high winds can create dangerous situations for firefighters, publicExperts from the Texas A&M Forest Service and UT Health San Antonio offer their insights Ryan Cerna, Digital News TraineePublished: March 5, 2025 at 9:01 PMTags: Fire, Bexar County, Health, San AntonioSAN ANTONIO – Tuesday’s high winds brought immediate and lasting damage to various portions of San Antonio. KSAT anchor Stephania Jimenez spoke to the Texas A&M Forest Service and UT Health San Antonio on the dangers that come with high winds and what you can do to protect yourself. Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.