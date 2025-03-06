Skip to main content
Why high winds can create dangerous situations for firefighters, public

Experts from the Texas A&M Forest Service and UT Health San Antonio offer their insights

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

Tags: Fire, Bexar County, Health, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Tuesday’s high winds brought immediate and lasting damage to various portions of San Antonio.

KSAT anchor Stephania Jimenez spoke to the Texas A&M Forest Service and UT Health San Antonio on the dangers that come with high winds and what you can do to protect yourself.

Ryan Cerna is a digital news trainee at KSAT. Cerna graduated with degrees in Journalism and Radio-Television-Film from the University of Texas in 2024. He has worked in newsrooms in Austin and New York City before his time in San Antonio.

