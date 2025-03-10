San Antonio International Airport expects 230K spring break travelers this year

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio International Airport is expecting hundreds of thousands of travelers coming to and from the Alamo City during spring break this year.

Airport officials estimate around 230,000 people will travel in and out of SAT. That’s up 4% compared with 2024.

The San Antonio International Airport shared a list of the top 10 destinations from last year’s spring break travelers:

Las Vegas Denver Los Angeles Orlando Phoenix Atlanta Mexico City Dallas Seattle Chicago

Market Square visitors

Some visitors KSAT spoke with at Market Square during SpringFest said they love coming to town during spring break.

“I came out here whenever I was my kids' age, so I want to give them some of the same memories I’ve had,” said Michael Cooper, who drove in from Houston to have spring break in San Antonio.

“I love just supporting local businesses and stuff like that. It’s always good to have good food. So that’s kind of what we like to experience, and good company. So it’s always fun to be around good people that we know,” said Matthew Alcorta, a San Antonio resident on a staycation.

This story will be updated throughout the day.