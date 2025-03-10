Skip to main content
Local News

San Antonio International Airport expects 230K spring break travelers this year

Airport officials say more travelers will be coming through than last year

Devan Karp, Reporter

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio International Airport is expecting hundreds of thousands of travelers coming to and from the Alamo City during spring break this year.

Airport officials estimate around 230,000 people will travel in and out of SAT. That’s up 4% compared with 2024.

The San Antonio International Airport shared a list of the top 10 destinations from last year’s spring break travelers:

  1. Las Vegas
  2. Denver
  3. Los Angeles
  4. Orlando
  5. Phoenix
  6. Atlanta
  7. Mexico City
  8. Dallas
  9. Seattle
  10. Chicago

Market Square visitors

Some visitors KSAT spoke with at Market Square during SpringFest said they love coming to town during spring break.

“I came out here whenever I was my kids' age, so I want to give them some of the same memories I’ve had,” said Michael Cooper, who drove in from Houston to have spring break in San Antonio.

“I love just supporting local businesses and stuff like that. It’s always good to have good food. So that’s kind of what we like to experience, and good company. So it’s always fun to be around good people that we know,” said Matthew Alcorta, a San Antonio resident on a staycation.

This story will be updated throughout the day.

Devan Karp is a GMSA reporter. Originally from Houston, Devan fell in love with local journalism after Hurricane Harvey inundated his community and reporters from around the state came to help. He earned a Bachelor's degree in Communication from Trinity University. Devan's thrilled to be back in San Antonio covering the people, culture and news.

Alexis Montalbo is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.

