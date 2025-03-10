Skip to main content
Pickup Lines: Glenn Revell’s inspiring journey

How job loss led Glenn Revell to San Antonio

Ernie Zuniga, Community Journalist

In the latest episode of “Pickup Lines” with KSAT12’s Ernie Zuniga, the spotlight is on Glenn Revell, a local coach, connector, creator and comic.

In the video player above, hear how a devastating job loss early in his career led Revell to San Antonio.

Zuniga started Pickup Lines, a digital talk show, straight from his vehicle. The segments feature a diverse range of guests, including executives, small business owners and everyday individuals, as they share personal journeys, news and stories.

Read more Pickup Lines segments here.

Ernie Zuniga is a veteran TV and media personality in San Antonio and is a community-based journalist at KSAT.

