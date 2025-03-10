TRAFFIC ALERT: Hunt Lane closed for drainage work on Highway 151

SAN ANTONIO – Drivers on the West Side should be aware of a traffic alert affecting parts of Highway 151. Hunt Lane will be closed under SH 151 for drainage work, impacting travel in the area.

The closure will begin on Monday at 9 a.m. and is scheduled to last until Friday at 5 p.m.

The affected section is between Potranco Road and West Military Drive. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes during this period.

This closure is part of the ongoing 151 expansion project, which stretches from Loop 410 to Loop 1604.

The construction, which began in May 2023, is expected to be completed by December 2026.