WATCH LIVE: Texas House public education committee holds hearing on school vouchers

AUSTIN, Texas – The Committee on Public Education in the Texas House of Representatives is holding a hearing on HB 3 on Tuesday morning.

The committee is listening to invited and public testimony regarding the education savings account program, otherwise known as school vouchers.

Texas residents who want to electronically submit comments related to the agenda can do so here.

What are school vouchers?

Ahead of the 2025 legislative session, Gov. Greg Abbott said passing a school voucher plan was a high-priority item.

School vouchers, in various forms, use taxpayer money to pay for private education.

The state Senate has already passed its version of a voucher plan with Senate Bill 2.

State lawmakers have filed their version in the house under House Bill 3.

