Welcome back, Sarah Spivey! KSAT meteorologist reflects on motherhood after giving birth to baby Everett

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT meteorologist Sarah Spivey is back on air following the birth of her son, Everett.

On Tuesday, Sarah joined GMSA, where she shared photos of her bundle of joy.

“My maternity leave was wonderful!“ Sarah said. ”I was so thankful for the time to bond with Everett. There were definitely challenges as I was learning to be a mother for the first time, but all-in-all I am so grateful!“

“One highlight was taking Everett to meet his 92-year-old great-grandfather in Iowa. Special memories were made,” she said.

KSAT meteorologist Sarah Spivey and her son, Everett, visited his 92-year-old great-grandfather in Iowa. (Sarah Spivey)

Sarah and her husband, Michael, welcomed Everett in December. Everett was born 7 lbs, 9 ounces and 19 inches long.

Everett is Sarah and Michael’s first child.

“The lessons I’ve learned from motherhood so far are immeasurable,“ Sarah said. ”But one thing that’s clear: you have to go with the flow. There’s only so much planning you do before things change…and things change so quickly!”

KSAT meteorologist Sarah Spivey and her husband, Michael, welcomed Everett Presley in December. (Sarah Spivey)

Read also: