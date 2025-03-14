Recent alleged San Antonio dog abuse case shares similarities with January’s viral incident

SAN ANTONIO – An alleged dog abuse case that led to an arrest this week appears to share some similarities to a different case that was captured on camera earlier this year.

Dartauian Renson, 25, is accused of beating a dog in plain view on an apartment complex balcony. Renson was arrested early Wednesday morning on an animal cruelty charge.

In a similar case, Havanna Miller, 23, was also arrested on an animal cruelty charge after being recorded in January, in a viral video, striking a 3-month-old poodle multiple times on a West Side apartment balcony.

Dartauian Renson, 25, has been charged with cruelty to a non-livestock animal by kill, poison or serious bodily injury, records with the Bexar County Adult Detention Center show. (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

Renson is accused of tying a dog to a railing on an apartment balcony and beating it, according to reports from the San Antonio Police Department and Animal Care Services.

A report stated that police responded to a call from a neighbor at the apartment complex around 3 a.m. Wednesday near West Woodlawn Avenue and Grant Avenue.

The report states that the neighbor claims waking up to a dog yelping and then seeing Renson beating the animal.

Officers found the dog still tied to the railing by a cord that was wrapped around its neck and body, the report stated.

The report also stated the pet was tied so tightly that the dog couldn’t move.

A cord, now cut in two, held the dog so tightly to the railing that it couldn't move, according to police. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

“Almost every one of the residents has pets, dogs, cats of some kind,” another neighbor, who wanted to remain anonymous, said. “So, yeah, it’s very concerning.”

The neighbor told KSAT they had also noticed the commotion when police arrived at the apartment.

“A few hours later, when dawn came around, I went up there, saw that there was a mess up there and something had gone on with the dog,” the neighbor said.

The neighbor said they learned the details of what happened sometime later.

According to the police report, Renson told officers the dog had bitten him, and he tied the dog up to prevent it from biting anyone else in his home.

On Friday morning, scraps of the cord — now cut in two pieces — still littered the balcony along with a bowl of uneaten dog food.

A note was also taped to Renson’s apartment door, showing that ACS had taken custody of the American Staffordshire mix dog.

ACS said Renson is not the dog’s owner but it belongs to his roommate.

