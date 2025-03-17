Have you seen her? BCSO searching for missing 53-year-old woman

Christina Owens was last seen near SW Loop 410 in early March

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 53-year-old woman.

Christina Owens was last seen near Chapel Hill United Methodist Church in the 4100 block of SW Loop 410 in early March, though she was reported missing on Sunday, BCSO said.

Recommended Videos

Owens has short black hair, a tattoo on her right wrist and a piercing on her right eyebrow. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Owens is reported to have medical concerns and lives near Evans Road, BCSO said.

Authorities urge anyone with information about Owens’ whereabouts to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000. The BCSO Missing Persons Unit can also be reached via email at missingpersons@bexar.org.