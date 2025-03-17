Skip to main content
Clear icon
44º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Have you seen her? BCSO searching for missing 53-year-old woman

Christina Owens was last seen near SW Loop 410 in early March

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Tags: Missing, BCSO
Christina Owens was last seen near SW Loop 410 in early March (KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 53-year-old woman.

Christina Owens was last seen near Chapel Hill United Methodist Church in the 4100 block of SW Loop 410 in early March, though she was reported missing on Sunday, BCSO said.

Recommended Videos

Owens has short black hair, a tattoo on her right wrist and a piercing on her right eyebrow. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Owens is reported to have medical concerns and lives near Evans Road, BCSO said.

Authorities urge anyone with information about Owens’ whereabouts to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000. The BCSO Missing Persons Unit can also be reached via email at missingpersons@bexar.org.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Avery Meurer headshot

Avery Meurer is a Content Gatherer for KSAT 12. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS