RECALL ROUNDUP: GM, Land Rover & Ineos vehicles recalled for safety reasons

(Paul Sancya, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - A GM logo is shown at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in Hamtramck, Mich., Jan. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

SAN ANTONIO – According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), several vehicle models have been recalled due to transmission, seat belt and door issues.

Affected models include vehicles from General Motors, Land Rover and Ineos Automotive.

Recommended Videos

Here’s what you need to know to keep your family safe.

General Motors

General Motors, LLC (GM) is recalling more than 90,000 (90,081) of their 2019 to 2020 Cadillac CT6, 2021 CT4, CT5 as well as their 2020 to 2022 Chevrolet Camaro vehicles (10-speed transmission) due to a transmission issue.

According to the NHTSA, the transmission on these recalled models may become damaged internally and cause the front wheels to lock up, which increases the risk of a crash.

At this time, no injuries have been reported in connected with these issues.

Owners are expected to be contacted by GM beginning April 21. Customers can also contact Cadillac customer service at 1-800-333-4223 or Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020.

Dealers will install a free transmission control module monitoring software.

NHTSA said the number for this recall is N242480630.

The recall information can be found here.

Jaguar Land Rover North America

According to the NHTSA, Jaguar Land Rover North America has recalled more than 7,000 (7,276) of its 2025 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport vehicles due to an issue with the second-row center seat belt.

This seat belt may have been manufactured improperly. The NHTSA said this may cause the buckle to not latch correctly, which can increase the risk of injury.

At this time, no injuries have been reported in connected with these issues.

Dealers will replace the recalled seat belt and buckle retaining bolt for free, the NHTSA said.

Jaguar Land Rover is expected to contact owners directly. Customers can also contact customer service at 800-637-6837.

Land Rover’s number for this recall is N989.

The recall information can be found here.

Ineos Automotive Americas

Ineos said it is recalling more than 7,000 (7,022) of its 2024 Grenadier vehicles due to a structural issue.

The NHTSA said the door button may have been assembled without enough grease, which can prevent the door from fully latching.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the structural issue.

The company said it will replace door button assemblies for free.

While Ineos will send owners notification letters from March 31 to May 4, owners can also contact their customer service line at 1-833-494-4748.

The recall information can be found here.