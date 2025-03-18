Skip to main content
Over 73,000 children’s car seats voluntarily recalled, NHTSA says

Improper height range violates federal safety guidelines

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Tags: Recalls, Safety, Consumer, 12 On Your Side, Car Safety
FILE PHOTO - Baby in rear facing car seat (Copyright 2024 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced one company is recalling certain car seats due to improper labeling.

According to their website, the NHTSA said Dorel Juvenile Group, a car seat maker and juvenile care brand, is recalling around 73,144 car seats for children.

The height range on the label is incorrect, increasing the injury risk to children if a crash happens.

Additionally, it doesn’t comply with the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard requirements for their “Child Restraint Systems,” the NHTSA said.

The NHTSA said only certain model numbers of the following seats are affected:

  • Safety 1st Comfort Ride 3-in-1
  • Boost & Go 3-in-1
  • Boost & Go Essential 3-in-1
  • MagicSquad 3-in-1 harness booster child seats

Dorel said it would mail owners a free, corrected label. However, a schedule for sending recall notifications has not been set.

Users can call Dorel’s customer service at 1-877-657-9546 or comfort-ride-recall@djgusa.com.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Avery Meurer headshot

Avery Meurer is a Content Gatherer for KSAT 12. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

