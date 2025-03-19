Duderstadt Road in Gillespie County reopens to residents after evacuation due to fire off I-10

GILLESPIE COUNTY, Texas – UPDATE on 3/18: Duderstadt Road in Gillespie County has reopened only to residents after a fire off Interstate 10 led to evacuations on Monday, according to Gillespie County Sheriff Chris Ayala.

The Texas A&M Forest Service website shows the fire spans 36 acres and is 95% contained as of Tuesday night.

“I want to thank everyone who offered their heavy equipment to assist last night in Harper,” Ayala said, in part. “The risk involved is high for these types of fires and especially at night. Again proud of Gillespie County!”

Ayala said that wind will still be an issue in the coming days.

“Don’t take chances with anything that can cause a spark,” Ayala said.

ORIGINAL STORY: Some residents in Gillespie County are urged to evacuate as a fire spreads off Interstate 10, according to the Gillespie County Communications Center 911 Emergency Dispatch.

In a Facebook post Monday evening, the county said the fire is traveling north off I-10 near mile marker 498 and Duderstadt Road.

“There are evacuations taking place now for Duderstadt (Road),” the post said, in part.

The county recommended any residents north of I-10 or Duderstadt Road, along with those in the Thrill Hill Drive area, prepare to evacuate.

“This is very preliminary information, but this fire is spreading. The winds are out of the south, so the fire will move north,” the post said.

The evacuations come as firefighters work to contain a massive grass fire in Gillespie County.

The Crabapple Fire started on Saturday and has since burned over 9,700 acres, officials said.

The fire is 65% contained as of Monday, The Texas A&M Forest Service website shows.

