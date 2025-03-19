Woman stabbed multiple times after man barges into Northwest Side apartment, police say

A woman was stabbed multiple times after a man barged into a Northwest Side apartment. The incident happened in the 2600 block of Vance Jackson Road around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries after she was stabbed multiple times by a man who barged into an apartment on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened in the 2600 block of Vance Jackson Road around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The woman, believed to be in her 20s, was visiting a male friend’s apartment when another man barged in and stabbed her three times, according to police.

After the woman’s friend stopped the man, he ran from the scene but was detained a few blocks from the scene, SAPD said.

Police said the victim and the alleged suspect knew one another, but their relationship was unclear.

SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.