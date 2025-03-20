Siclovia returns to downtown area this weekend for first time in 6 years

SAN ANTONIO – Siclovia is returning to Broadway for the first time since 2019 this weekend.

The free annual event, which takes place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday, is organized by the YMCA of Greater San Antonio. It turns downtown San Antonio area streets into a safe place for exercise and play.

A map route of the event can be seen by clicking here.

The route will be approximately 2.2 miles, starting on Broadway and McCullough Avenue and ending at Mahncke Park.

The following streets will have “soft closures” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. during Siclovia:

McCullough Avenue/Broadway

Jones/Broadway

Newell Avenue & Casa Blanca Street/Broadway

Josephine Street/Broadway

Millrace/Broadway

Mulberry/Broadway

6th/Broadway will remain closed for the entire event

The event has not been able to take place on Broadway due to COVID-19 (2020, 2021) and construction over the past few years.

The family-friendly event encourages community members to get outside, get active and explore San Antonio through car-free streets.

Participants can enjoy walking, biking, exercise classes, activities for kids, pet treats, food trucks and more.

Siclovia began in 2011 and has had over 1 million people participate in the event.