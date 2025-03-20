Texas Senator John Cornyn discusses fentanyl battle, recession concerns during interview with KSAT

Fentanyl, tax cuts and a possible recession are all things you’ve probably discussed with your family. That’s why KSAT took your concerns directly to Texas Senator John Cornyn.

Let’s start with fentanyl, an opioid so dangerous it’s been linked to the poisoning deaths of 7,000 Texans since 2019.

The statistic is one of the reasons Cornyn co-sponsored the HALT Fentanyl Act. The measure would permanently classify fentanyl-related substances as a Schedule I drug or a drug with “high abuse potential with no accepted medical use.”

“I think it sends an important signal. And it’s also a predicate for law enforcement to be able to signal that this is the deadly drug that it really is,” said Cornyn.

However, Cornyn also said the measure is only part of the solution.

“It’s going to take a lot of different things to try to save lives,” he said.

The HALT Fentanyl Act passed the U.S. Senate 84-16. A similar measure also passed the U.S. House.

Another factor concerning families across Texas is the economy. Between the volatility of the stock market, planned federal job cuts and tariff threats, many people say they’re uneasy about their financial situation.

“I think a lot of this will work itself out over time,” said Cornyn.

Cornyn also expressed optimism about the U.S. economy but doubts over whether the U.S. is heading toward a recession.

The economic analytics firm Moody’s Analytics recently raised the country’s recession odds to 35%. Cornyn believes Texas is in a good spot.

“Certainly not a recession here in Texas. Of course, we’ll continue to lead the nation when it comes to the economy. I was just out in the Permian Basin a couple of days ago. And one of the things President Trump has called for is American energy dominance. And we are capable of producing incredible amounts of energy, enough to export it to our friends and allies around the world. That’s good for the economy, keeping gasoline prices and keeping prices lower. I think that part is going to be really good. But it’s hard to hard to predict. We’ll know in retrospect how everything worked out, but I’m personally optimistic,” said Cornyn.