Governor Greg Abbott says he supports Trump’s plan to deconstruct the Department of Education

FILE - The headquarters of the U.S. Department of Education, March 12, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

SAN ANTONIO – President Donald Trump’s executive order deconstructing the U.S. Department of Education could possibly impact financial aid and students with disabilities.

The department currently provides several resources at the federal level to ensure education entities and programs are operating efficiently and inclusively.

Recommended Videos

Trump’s plan is to transition decision-making power over education from the federal government to individual states. The executive order emphasizes low reading and math scores and a lack of improvement in standardized test scores as the reasoning behind the memorandum.

Governor Greg Abbott was with the president during the monumental change Thursday afternoon.

Abbott shared a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying he was heading to see the president “return control of education back to the states—where it belongs.”

At the White House right now. Headed to see President @realDonaldTrump return control of education back to the states—where it belongs. pic.twitter.com/6SHjvCyVuC — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 20, 2025

The press assistant for the office of Governor Greg Abbott sent KSAT the following statement from press secretary Andrew Mahaleris:

“Governor Abbott supports President Trump’s efforts to decrease federal bureaucracy and return control of education back to the states, where it should belong.”

According to the Department of Education, 92% of elementary and secondary education funding already comes from state, local and private resources. This leaves eight percent of their budget to come from federal dollars.

The department also supports post-secondary education, such as college and certificate programs through Pell Grants. To be eligible for a Pell Grant, you must submit a Free Application for Federal Student Aid, also known as FAFSA.

According to the Education Data Initiative organization, in 2023, 577,542 students in Texas received Pell Grants. Those students each received an average of $4,996 from that grant.

Secretary of Education Linda McMahon released a statement shortly after Trump signed the executive order. Her statement reads in part,

“Closing the Department does not mean cutting off funds from those who depend on them—we will continue to support K-12 students, students with special needs, college student borrowers, and others who rely on essential programs.”

However, Yulissa Chavez, a fellow with the Coalition of Texans with Disabilities, said there needs to be clarity on future funding from the Department of Education.

“There’s no guarantee that there will be a FAFSA or that there will be an existing policy to where students know where they can apply for scholarships, fellowships and grants,” Chavez said.

Alongside funding for elementary, secondary and post-secondary schools, the Department of Education is also responsible for upholding laws protecting students with disabilities.

The Department of Education is specifically responsible for upholding Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA).

Section 504 ensures that students with disabilities have equal access to education by offering accessible accommodations, such as additional time on tests and quiet environments in which to take tests.

IDEA makes free public education available for students with disabilities and supports early intervention services through grants for these families.

“We are looking at protections for students with disabilities and those who have yet to be diagnosed, to be completely unprotected and vulnerable,” Chavez said.

The executive order listed on the White House website does not provide insight on what’s next. However, the memo does say, “The Trump Administration believes states should be empowered to expand educational freedom and opportunity for all families.”

Read also: