Trinity University bans transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports

SAN ANTONIO – Trinity University has implemented a ban on transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports.

The decision follows the NCAA’s recent policy change, which restricts participation to athletes who were assigned female at birth.

The NCAA changed its participation policy one day after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to ban transgender athletes from girls' and women’s sports.

“We also want to emphasize that this change is specific to NCAA athletics and does not impact other aspects of university life, such as club sports, outdoor recreation, physical education classes, or other facilities or activities,” Trinity said in an email to the university.

The order gives federal agencies latitude to withhold federal funding from entities that do not abide by Title IX in alignment with the Trump administration’s view, which interprets “sex” as the gender someone was assigned at birth.

"Similar to universities across the country, Trinity University is adjusting its policy to comply with recently updated NCAA regulations regarding student-athlete participation and eligibility. The adjusted policy applies only to NCAA athletics," the university said in a statement to KSAT.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

