Woman accepts plea deal in intoxicated wrong-way driving incident on I-10, Kendall County DA’s office says

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – A woman has accepted a plea deal after driving the wrong way on Interstate 10 while intoxicated, according to the Kendall County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

In a news release, the district attorney’s office said Epiphany Richmond, 37, accepted a plea deal of eight years in prison stacked with a 10-year sentence out of Bexar County for a prior intoxication manslaughter conviction, for a total of 18 years.

Around 12:30 a.m. on June 8, 2024, a Kendall County sheriff’s deputy was conducting a traffic stop on the eastbound shoulder of I-10 near mile marker 539 when he saw Richmond driving a silver Chevrolet Malibu the wrong way on the interstate, the release said.

The deputy activated emergency lights and sirens and pursued Richmond, who continued driving the wrong way while evading officers, the release said.

Richmond nearly caused head-on collisions with multiple vehicles, the release said. The pursuit continued for about 14 miles.

During the pursuit, deputies deployed tire deflation devices twice to stop Richmond while a sergeant drove parallel to her. Richmond eventually came to a stop near mile marker 525, the release said.

According to the release, Richmond ignored verbal commands and refused to exit her vehicle.

“While being detained, Richmond appeared confused and repeatedly asked what she had done wrong, seemingly unaware of why she was being contacted by law enforcement,” the release said.

Richmond showed several signs of intoxication, according to the release, including “a strong odor of alcohol, glassy eyes, and slurred, confused speech.”

Authorities searched Richmond’s purse and found a receipt from a comedy club in San Antonio, the release said. Richmond also told authorities she believed she was driving near her home on the South Side of San Antonio.

She was taken to a hospital for a blood draw, and her blood alcohol concentration was measured at 0.169 grams of alcohol per deciliter, a level twice the legal limit, the release said.

Richmond has a prior conviction for intoxication manslaughter out of Bexar County, the release said.

According to the release, on May 15, 2014, Richmond was the driver in a single-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of her sister, Tiara Lavette Richmond.

Officers with the San Antonio Police Department found the vehicle had rolled over, with Richmond in the driver’s seat appearing to be intoxicated, the release said.

Her sister was found in the area and was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

Richmond’s BAC at the time was 0.16 grams of alcohol per deciliter, the release said. She was given 10 years of probation in 2017 for the case.

At the time of the June 2024 incident, Richmond was still on probation for intoxication manslaughter in Bexar County.

On Aug. 5, 2024, Bexar County revoked her probation and sentenced her to 10 years in prison. Richmond faced a punishment range of two to 10 years in prison for the Kendall County case, the release said.

“There is not a requirement for Richmond to serve a minimum term before parole eligibility in her Bexar County sentence, the release said. “Due to this, the Kendall County Criminal District Attorney’s Office sought to run the sentences consecutively instead of concurrently.”

The case was prosecuted on behalf of the State of Texas by Assistant District Attorney Derly Chapa.

“The successful prosecution of this case underscores the commitment of the Kendall County District Attorney’s Office and local law enforcement agencies to ensuring public safety and holding individuals accountable for reckless actions that endanger lives in our community,” Chapa said.

