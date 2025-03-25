Taco Talk: San Antonio’s taco culture celebrated in Bon Appétit feature

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio has once again captured the culinary spotlight. This time, it’s through a feature in Bon Appétit, where food writer Edmund Tijerina explores the city’s unique breakfast tacos.

Tijerina, a seasoned food writer with deep roots in San Antonio’s culinary scene, was invited by Bon Appétit to contribute to its "Taste of the Town" series, which highlights iconic regional dishes.

For San Antonio, breakfast tacos were the obvious choice.

In a recent segment on GMSA+, Tijerina joined anchors RJ Marquez and Stephanie Serna to discuss his article. He shared the challenges of narrowing the city’s vast taco offerings to eight standout locations.

“In a city with over 500 Mexican restaurants alone. How am I going to pick eight?” Tijerina noted.

The Bon Appétit article highlights what makes San Antonio’s breakfast tacos distinct: their thick, flaky flour tortillas.

Tijerina described this as a blend of Mexican and American culinary traditions, capturing the essence of the local culture.

While Austin is often credited for its own tacos, Tijerina emphasized that San Antonio remains the true heart of the dish.

Viewers of the segment also shared their favorite taco spots, including local gems. Watch the GMSA+ segment in the player above.