Ernie Zuniga joins the anchor desk as a permanent fixture on Good Morning San Antonio

KSAT12 is excited to announce Ernie Zuniga as a permanent member of the Good Morning San Antonio anchor team. Ernie joined KSAT12 earlier this year and has quickly become a continued, trusted source of news, information and content that our community expects day in and day out. Now, Ernie will join Japhanie Gray, RJ Marquez and Justin Horne in waking viewers up every morning from 5-7 a.m. on KSAT12. In addition, Ernie will join Stephanie Serna for continued news updates throughout the morning from 9-10 a.m. on KSAT12.

“GMSA has been a leader in our market for decades, waking viewers up with the most up to the minute traffic and weather updates, and information they need to get the day started,” said KSAT12 News Director Mario Orellana. “Adding Ernie to this trusted team of local journalists gives KSAT12 more resources to bring the viewers what they need each and every morning, wherever they watch.”

Recommended Videos

Ernie will also be a focal point in KSAT12’s GMSA+ on KSAT+ from 8-9 a.m., every weekday morning. GMSA+ stays local all morning long, bringing more stories of the day at more convenient times, wherever the viewer streams. GMSA+ and its team of local journalists is the only streaming newscast from 7-9 a.m., delivering breaking news, traffic updates and immediate weather changes to the viewer, in real time.

“In the short time I’ve been at KSAT12, it’s evident how much this team cares and invests in the community,” said GMSA Anchor Ernie Zuniga. “I am thrilled to become a regular part of this morning team and its goal every morning to wake the viewer up with what they need to prepare for the day ahead.”

You can watch GMSA every weekday morning from 5-7 a.m. and 9-10 a.m. on KSAT12 and streaming on KSAT+.

About KSAT12:

KSAT12 is San Antonio’s #1 rated news station, owned and operated by Graham Media Group. KSAT12 is one of the top ABC affiliates in the country and delivers breaking local news and information 24 hours a day. By delivering more news and information than any other station in town, KSAT12 is set apart from the competition. The KSAT team is known for an aggressive reporting style in our top-rated newscasts and for a daily, fast-paced lifestyle program, “SA Live”, that is number one in the market.

About Graham Media Group:

Graham Media Group is comprised of seven local media powerhouses, plus Graham Digital, Omne and Social News Desk – all delivering local news, programming, advertising solutions and digital media tools for television, online, mobile, streaming, podcasts, and audio devices. We are dynamic, local brands that extend well beyond traditional broadcast television. Our work helps inform, celebrate and knit together the communities we serve. Headquartered in Detroit, GMG operates in four states: KPRC–Houston, WDIV–Detroit and WSLS–Roanoke (NBC); KSAT–San Antonio (ABC); WKMG–Orlando (CBS); WJXT–Jacksonville (fully local), and WCWJ–Jacksonville (CW). Graham Digital is a digital media and technology development group widely recognized as a top industry innovator. Omne is a leader in results-driven marketing solutions. Social News Desk provides its 2500+ worldwide newsroom-customers with a single dashboard to publish, measure, curate and monetize local news content on social platforms. Graham Media Group is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC).