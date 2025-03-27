Overnight closures scheduled this weekend at Loop 1604 and I-10 interchange, TxDOT says

SAN ANTONIO – As part of the Loop 1604 North Expansion project, TxDOT has planned nightly closures at the Loop 1604 and Interstate 10 interchange to allow crews to install the final steel beams for the flyover ramps.

The closures are scheduled from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m., Friday, March 28, through Monday, March 31, weather permitting.

Here are the closure details:

I-10 westbound and all cloverleaf ramps will be closed overnight on Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Two cloverleaf ramps will be closed in the daytime hours on Saturday and Sunday

I-10 eastbound will be closed on Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Loop 1604 eastbound frontage road at Vance Jackson Road will be closed on Friday

Southbound lanes of Vance Jackson Road at Loop 1604 will be closed on Friday

The flyover ramp connecting Loop 1604 eastbound to I-10 westbound will remain open throughout the weekend.

During this time, local law enforcement will direct traffic through the intersections.

Detour information for traffic through the closures is listed below:

I-10 EB frontage road to Loop 1604 EB and WB

Traffic on the I-10 eastbound frontage road continuing through the Loop 1604 interchange will enter the I-10 eastbound main lanes from the entrance ramp (just south of La Cantera Parkway). They may then use Exit 557 to re-enter the I-10 eastbound frontage road.

Drivers looking to access Loop 1604 eastbound will use the turnaround at UTSA Boulevard to enter the I-10 westbound frontage road, keeping right to enter the Loop 1604 eastbound frontage road. Traffic will be able to enter the Loop 1604 eastbound main lanes from the first available entrance ramp. Those who want to access Loop 1604 westbound will turn right onto La Cantera and follow it to the Loop 1604 westbound frontage road.

I-10 WB main lanes to Loop 1604 WB

Traffic on the I-10 westbound main lanes looking to drive through the Loop 1604 interchange or access the Loop 1604 westbound interchange will take the frontage road Exit 556 B ramp (just north of UTSA Boulevard) and continue on the I-10 westbound frontage road through the Loop 1604 interchange.

Those who want to continue on I-10 westbound will enter the I-10 westbound main lanes from the first available entrance ramp. Those looking to access Loop 1604 will turn left onto the Loop 1604 westbound frontage road. Traffic will be able to enter the Loop 1604 westbound main lanes from the first entrance ramp after the I-10 interchange.

Loop 1604 EB frontage road

Traffic on the Loop 1604 eastbound frontage road will enter the Loop 1604 eastbound main lanes right after the I-10 interchange. Drivers may re-enter the Loop 1604 eastbound frontage road from the NW Military Highway exit ramp.

