New South San Parade aims to motivate next generation

SAN ANTONIO – More than 30 organizations in the South San Antonio community are standing behind the effort to revive an old parade and uplift the youth in their community.

Jesus Rendon, with the nonprofit Building a Purpose, is setting out to build up the youth in his community. The Old South San Parade used to be a tradition 49 years ago, he said.

An article he found talked about how it celebrated the people and strong history of the side of town.

South San was a town of its own in the early 1900s. The revival, Rendon said, is to look back and into the community’s future.

“The purpose of this parade is to unite the South San community, residents, businesses and alumni to come back into the streets they grew up in. And inspire, motivate and raise up the next generation of students and kids here in South San ISD.”

The Texas Education Agency recently appointed Rendon as a board member over the school district during a state takeover.

“There’s a lot of easy opportunities for us to divide each other, but everyone’s invited,” he said. “Regardless of where you stand, what you’re thinking, if you’re fighting with your neighbors. Come out and support for the one cause of motivating, inspiring, and raising up our kids our next generation students."

On April 4, there will be a meeting for those who want to get involved in helping decorate.

On April 12, the parade will start at 3 p.m. at St. Joseph South San Catholic Church and go down West Southcross Boulevard to Bartholomew Street to Wilcox Avenue and end at Dwight Middle School.

It will be followed by a block party in front of the Building a Purpose Building on W. Southcross and Crittendon Ave.

For more on how to participate, click here.