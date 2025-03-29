Gov. Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration for 4 South Texas counties amid flooding

A KSAT Connect user shares a photo of their parent's house in Lyford, Texas on March 28, 2025.

Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration on Saturday for four South Texas counties impacted by rainfall and flooding, according to a press release.

The counties included in the declaration are Cameron, Hidalgo, Starr, and Willacy. The release states that additional counties may be added as conditions change.

Recommended Videos

“Texas continues to support local communities impacted by heavy rainfall and flash flooding,” Abbott said, in part.

Abbott said the declaration will help local officials respond and protect Texans.

The following state emergency response resources are engaged in supporting local flooding, severe weather and wildfire operations:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1 & Texas Task Force 3)

Texas A&M Forest Service (Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System)

Texas Division of Emergency Management

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas National Guard

Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force)

Texas Department of Transportation

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service

Public Utility Commission of Texas

Railroad Commission of Texas

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality

The Texas State Emergency Operations Center is activated at Level II (Escalated Response) to coordinate assistance in affected areas.

Authorities are urging Texans to stay informed, avoid driving through flooded roadways, and heed warnings from local officials.

Those whose homes or businesses were damaged by the storms are encouraged to report it through the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool online.

Read also: