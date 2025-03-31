Over 33,000 Ford vehicles recalled due to possible fire hazard

SAN ANTONIO – Ford is recalling around 33,576 vehicles due to a possible fire hazard with the fuel injector.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), certain 2020 to 2022 Escape and 2021 to 2023 Bronco Sport vehicles were repaired incorrectly under recall numbers 22V-859 or 24V-187.
The fuel injector may crack and leak fuel inside the engine compartment, increasing the risk of a fire, the NHTSA said.
Dealers will update the powertrain control module (PCM) software for free.
While notification letters are expected to be sent on Apr. 24, owners can contact Ford’s customer service line at 1-866-436-7332.
According to the NHTSA, Ford’s number for this recall is 25S21.