RECALL ROUNDUP: Cra-Z-Art Kits, E-Bikes and iron supplement bottles

SAN ANTONIO – Several popular products are being recalled for safety reasons, including LaRose Cra-Z-Art Jewelry Kits, Specialized E-Bikes and NFH Iron supplements.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), potential hazards include poisoning, fire, fall risks and skin irritation.

Here’s what you need to know to keep your family safe:

LaRose Cra-Z-Art Kits

LaRose is recalling around 224,100 of their Cra-Z-Art Gemex and Gel2Gem jewelry kits due to a risk of skin irritation.

The CPSC said that the kits contain a resin that, if touched, inhaled or ingested, could cause skin, eye and respiratory irritation when it is liquid.

Any jewelry already created should be checked to ensure it is fully cured, as the hazard will no longer be present once this happens.

If any liquid residue is present, the jewelry should not be worn and should be stored away from children.

The CPSC said the resin contains amounts of acrylate prohibited in children’s products by the Federal Hazardous Substances Act. No injuries have been reported.

The kits were sold at various retailers, including Target and Target.com, Marshall’s, Joann and Joann.com, T.J. Maxx, Walmart.com and Amazon.com from Jan. 2023 to Sept. 2024.

Users are advised to stop using the jewelry-making kits and contact LaRose Industries for a full refund. LaRose is contacting all known users directly.

You can find the recall information here.

Specialized E-Bikes

Specialized Bicycle Components is recalling around 32,400 of their Vado and Como IGH E-Bikes with chain guards.

The affected bikes are being pulled due to the chain guard not covering the bell drive.

The CPSC said loose clothing can get entrapped in the bell drive, posing a fall hazard. No injuries have been reported as of this writing.

The bikes were sold at specialized bicycle retailers nationwide and online from March 2021 to November 2024.

While Specialized Bicycle is contacting all known users directly, owners are advised to stop using the e-bikes and contact their nearest Specialized retailer for a free updated chain guard installation.

You can find the recall information here.

NFH Iron Dietary Supplement Bottles

Nutritional Fundamentals for Health (NFH) is recalling about 17,660 of their Iron SAP, Heme Iron SAP and Prenatal SAP bottles due to a packaging issue.

The CPSC website said that because the dietary supplements contain iron, they must be in child-resistant packaging as this poses a risk of poisoning for young children.

However, the supplements are not in child-resistant packaging, which violates the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). No injuries have been reported as of this writing.

The recalled iron supplement bottles were sold at multiple naturopathic and homeopathic clinics nationwide from Mar. 2022 to Dec. 2024 for between $20 and $95.

The CPSC said users should secure supplement bottles out of reach of children and contact NFH for information on how to receive a free child-resistant bottle.

The bottle is the only item being recalled. All known purchasers are being notified directly, the CPSC said.

You can find the recall information here.