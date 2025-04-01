‘I don’t see it ever going away’: Teachers praise La Vernia ISD’s transition to four-day school week

LA VERNIA, Texas – The La Vernia Independent School District transitioned to a four-day school week in 2023.

Isaiah Alonzo, a junior high teacher, said there was a lot of hesitation and mixed emotions from the community at first. But once things got started, the community adjusted, and it’s worked out for them.

“I don’t see it, hopefully, ever going away. And I personally, even our teachers talk about it. How could we ever go back to a five-day week?” Alonzo said. “This has helped not only our teachers, it’s helped our students. It’s even helped our athletes, too as well.”

Teacher Courtney Morris says it’s taken the community to band together to adjust daycare for families needing Friday child care.

“Our district has come together full circle,” Morris said. And our community daycares have opened up slots for students to come in on a Friday or even our YMCA program is taking those students on Fridays as well."

Teachers say they are happier because they feel they have more time to prepare for lessons and care for their health and family.

“I haven’t met a teacher yet at La Vernia who’s not excited about it. And when we do talk about the possibility of going to a five day workweek, everyone’s like, oh no, I hope not,” Morris said.

Bandera ISD also recently switched to four school days.

La Vernia leaders say many school districts are considering making the switch and to call them with questions about their schedule.