Bicyclist pronounced dead in Northeast Side crash, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A bicyclist died after they were hit by a car on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

Witnesses called officers just before 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 12800 block of O’Connor Road near Nacogdoches Road.

One vehicle rear-ended by another vehicle swerved off the road and hit the bicyclist, who was on a grassy path next to the street, police said.

Witnesses provided CPR to the victim before they were transported to the hospital. SAPD said they died at the hospital.

The victim was believed to be in their 40s or 50s, police said.

Both drivers stopped after the crash. The driver who struck the bicyclist was detained. Police said they will be conducting an impairment test on the driver but did not confirm if alcohol was involved in the crash.

SAPD said there was dashcam video of the crash from one of the vehicles involved. Both drivers are cooperating with investigators, police said.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more.

