San Antonio’s Alpha Home recovery organization announces new partnership amid funding challenges

SAN ANTONIO – They are two women who are front and center of the Alpha Home story.

Barbara Hood and Sarah Claussen are drug and alcohol recovery coaches. They are also Alpha Home alums, success stories in one of San Antonio’s longest-running rehab nonprofit organizations.

“I know this place saved my life, and the ability to be able to work and give back is an insurmountable and heartfelt calling for me,” Hood said.

Hood and Claussen were the keynote speakers for this year’s Alpha Home “Doorways of Hope” luncheon.

“I got clean and sober in Alpha Home, my sister got clean and sober at Alpha Home, I love it with all my heart. When I walk in, it just feels like home, and so it means the world to me. I just want to keep its spirit alive by continuing to help others who come through the door,” Claussen said.

The luncheon has been going on for 19 years, and there are questions about whether this will be the last.

Alpha Home has been offering drug and alcohol rehabilitation services for women since 1966, starting with the help of Trinity Baptist Church.

They don’t turn people away even if women can’t pay, but with federal and state funding tight, Alpha Home is facing difficulties.

This was one of the reasons why they announced a partnership with Cenikor Foundation, a statewide recovery program.

“It will allow us to expand services in our community. For example, detox is a significant shortage. It will expand our bed capacity so we can go up to 80 or more beds, and most importantly, it will ensure access to people who need treatment will have it,” Alpha Home CEO Liza Jensen said.

The Cenikor Foundation operates recovery facilities in Texas and New Mexico and will now expand into San Antonio.

The plan is to fix up a new facility near the old Pearl Brewery District and then remodel Alpha Home’s Monte Vista facility.

Alpha Home and Cenikor leaders emphasize this helps in the program’s mission and survival when so many other programs are feeling the pinch.

“Alpha has such a long, rich history of serving people and serving the community, and us coming alongside will give us the ability to continue that tradition and then grow and expand,” Cenikor’s President and CEO Bill Bailey.