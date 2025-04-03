SAPD identifies suspect arrested for intoxication manslaughter in connection with bicyclist collision

Copy Copy

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have identified the 34-year-old man arrested Wednesday morning after he allegedly killed a bicyclist with a vehicle on the Northeast Side.

Michael Anthony Hilliard Jr. was charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, unlawful carrying of a weapon and driving without insurance, according to Bexar County court records.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Wednesday in the 12800 block of O’Connor Road.

Police said the bicyclist was on the edge of northbound lanes when Hilliard Jr.’s Nissan Pathfinder went off the road.

The vehicle ultimately struck the bicyclist, according to police.

SAPD said that the bicyclist, believed to be a male in his 40s or 50s, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim was later pronounced dead.

Hilliard Jr. displayed signs of being under the influence of alcohol and was arrested for intoxication manslaughter, according to police.

Court records show that Hillard Jr. was later released on bond.

