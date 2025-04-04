Texas A&M University-San Antonio breaks ground on first Educare school in state

A rendering of a forthcoming Educare school planned to be built on the South Side campus. It is expected to be open by the summer of 2026, the university said.

SAN ANTONIO – Texas A&M University-San Antonio broke ground this week on the first Educare school in the state, occupying land on the South Side campus.

The facility, scheduled to open by summer 2026, is expected to help over 200 children and their families, according to a university news release.

Recommended Videos

Educare is a national network of schools that provides early learning and care to children in urban, suburban, rural and tribal communities, according to its website.

TAMUSA’s Educare facility will follow the model of other Educare Network schools in that it will offer early learning and care for children from birth to age five in Bexar County’s early education landscape.

“The one-of-a-kind facility also represents our commitment to enhancing the region’s birth-to-college educational ecosystem, as it enables students and community members to access childcare and higher education while working full-time, strengthening the University and the city’s workforce,” said A&M-San Antonio President Salvador Hector Ochoa.

City, county and Texas A&M University System officials attend a groundbreaking ceremony for a forthcoming Educare facility on campus at Texas A&M University-San Antonio. (Texas A&M University-San Antonio)

The 26,000-square-foot facility, situated on the west end of the campus behind a forthcoming recreation center, will include infant, toddler, preschool and kindergarten facilities, as well as areas dedicated to strengthening family-school connections and resources, the university said.

Students studying early childhood education or business will have the chance to participate in hands-on learning opportunities in care and state licensing regulations, respectively.

“This school is the result of incredible partnerships representing the philanthropic, non-profit, business and early education sectors of the local community and will help actualize Educare’s mission to ensure every child across our country thrives,” said Educare Network President Dr. Kara H. Ahmed.

Funding for the Educare facility comes from the City of San Antonio, the Texas A&M University System, A&M-San Antonio and others.

The San Antonio school will be the 26th school in the Educate Network.