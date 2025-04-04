This ‘blockbuster’ movie is coming to life with McDonald’s

Jack Black poses for photographers with a model wolf character from the film, upon arrival at the World premiere of A Minecraft Movie on Sunday, March 30, 2025, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

SAN ANTONIO – “A Minecraft Movie” hits theaters on Friday, and if you can’t get enough of the popular franchise, one fast food restaurant is bringing it to life in a fun way.

McDonald’s announced that participating restaurants will have “A Minecraft Movie” Meal and “A Minecraft Movie” Happy Meal, which are available, and supplies last for a limited time.

“A Minecraft Movie” Meal will feature your choice of Big Mac or limited-edition Nether Flame Sauce with a 10-pack of Chicken McNuggets. The website said the meal would include medium fries, a drink, and one of six limited-edition collectibles.

These collectibles come with a matching card and code you can use to unlock a corresponding exclusive skin in the Minecraft Marketplace.

Here are the six collectibles you can get with your meal, according to the McDonald’s website:

Big Mac Crystal - A precious block in the shape of a familiar hamburger

Birdie Wings - A Birdie figure, which includes a rare pair of elytra wings

Fry Helmet - An enchanted helmet that is supposed to keep your friends from stealing your last French fry

Grimace Egg - An egg mob made to look like a familiar purple face

Soda Potion - A potion made from the fizzy McDonald’s soda

Zombie Hamburglar - A zombie mob in the shape of the iconic Hamburglar

When purchased through the app, fans get a free in-game bonus and will receive a one-time redeemable code to unlock the McDonald’s Add-On pack, which has extra gameplay components.

“What’s special about this campaign is that every component will feel recognizable to both fan bases— a true merging of the McDonald’s and Minecraft universes,” said Jennifer “JJ” Healan, McDonald’s VP, U.S. Marketing, Brand, Content & Culture.

The McDonald’s website said “A Minecraft Movie” Happy Meal is for the younger fans and includes a four-pack of Chicken McNuggets, choice of fries or apples, milk and one of 12 Minecraft movie-inspired figurines or Block World toys.

Plus, fans will get a scannable code to unlock an exclusive online game in the “A Minecraft Movie” world, where players can complete a custom quest. You can play it here.

Make sure this offer is available at your local McDonald’s. You can find your nearest restaurant by going to the restaurant locator.