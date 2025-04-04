Skip to main content
This ‘blockbuster’ movie is coming to life with McDonald’s

‘A Minecraft Movie’ Meal and Happy Meal are available for a limited time only

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Tags: McDonald's, San Antonio, Minecraft, KSAT Kids
Jack Black poses for photographers with a model wolf character from the film, upon arrival at the World premiere of A Minecraft Movie on Sunday, March 30, 2025, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) (Scott A Garfitt, Invision)

SAN ANTONIO – “A Minecraft Movie” hits theaters on Friday, and if you can’t get enough of the popular franchise, one fast food restaurant is bringing it to life in a fun way.

McDonald’s announced that participating restaurants will have “A Minecraft Movie” Meal and “A Minecraft Movie” Happy Meal, which are available, and supplies last for a limited time.

“A Minecraft Movie” Meal will feature your choice of Big Mac or limited-edition Nether Flame Sauce with a 10-pack of Chicken McNuggets. The website said the meal would include medium fries, a drink, and one of six limited-edition collectibles.

These collectibles come with a matching card and code you can use to unlock a corresponding exclusive skin in the Minecraft Marketplace.

Here are the six collectibles you can get with your meal, according to the McDonald’s website:

  • Big Mac Crystal - A precious block in the shape of a familiar hamburger
  • Birdie Wings - A Birdie figure, which includes a rare pair of elytra wings
  • Fry Helmet - An enchanted helmet that is supposed to keep your friends from stealing your last French fry
  • Grimace Egg - An egg mob made to look like a familiar purple face
  • Soda Potion - A potion made from the fizzy McDonald’s soda
  • Zombie Hamburglar - A zombie mob in the shape of the iconic Hamburglar

When purchased through the app, fans get a free in-game bonus and will receive a one-time redeemable code to unlock the McDonald’s Add-On pack, which has extra gameplay components.

“What’s special about this campaign is that every component will feel recognizable to both fan bases— a true merging of the McDonald’s and Minecraft universes,” said Jennifer “JJ” Healan, McDonald’s VP, U.S. Marketing, Brand, Content & Culture.

The McDonald’s website said “A Minecraft Movie” Happy Meal is for the younger fans and includes a four-pack of Chicken McNuggets, choice of fries or apples, milk and one of 12 Minecraft movie-inspired figurines or Block World toys.

Plus, fans will get a scannable code to unlock an exclusive online game in the “A Minecraft Movie” world, where players can complete a custom quest. You can play it here.

Make sure this offer is available at your local McDonald’s. You can find your nearest restaurant by going to the restaurant locator.

Avery Meurer headshot

Avery Meurer is a Content Gatherer for KSAT 12. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

