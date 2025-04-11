Del Rio man sentenced to 30 years in prison for producing child sex abuse materials, DOJ says

DEL RIO, Texas – A Del Rio man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for producing and engaging in sexual materials with a minor, the Department of Justice said in a news release.

Hector Sanchez, 33, was in discreet contact with a 13-year-old he met on Facebook, authorities said.

Recommended Videos

Sanchez sent explicit messages to the victim and, at one point, met her outside her home in October 2020, according to the release.

The release said Sanchez instructed her to delete their online messages and told her he wished they didn’t “have to hide.”

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) contacted Homeland Security Investigations on Nov. 23, 2020, regarding the suspected child exploitation.

The next day, officers conducted a forensic interview with the victim and soon after arrested Sanchez.

In July 2023, Sanchez pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography, the release stated.

“Because of the systems and processes available to us and our capabilities to investigate and prosecute crimes against children,” Acting U.S. Attorney Margaret Leachman said, “Sanchez will spend the next three decades paying for his actions in federal prison.”

Read also: